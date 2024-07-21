Harris vows to defeat Trump after Biden’s withdrawal

US Vice President Kamala Harris praised President Joe Biden’s “patriotic” decision on Sunday not to run for a second term, and pledged to win the Democratic nomination and defeat Donald Trump.

She said in a statement, “With this selfless patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above all else.”

Harris added, “I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to win this nomination and win it, and I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party – and unite our nation – to defeat Donald Trump.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency