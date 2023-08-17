The National Intelligence Council discusses the most important threats and challenges that Iraq will face at the strategic level for the next year

The National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, chaired today, Thursday, the ninth session of 2023 of the National Intelligence Council, in the presence of the leaders of the Iraqi intelligence community.

According to the Chancellery's statement, the Council discussed the topics on the agenda, and took the necessary decisions and recommendations in this regard.

The Council discussed the report prepared by the National Intelligence Cell regarding (threats and challenges to Iraqi national security for the year 2024), and the most important threats and challenges that Iraq will face at the strategic level for the year 2024 were discussed, including (facts, assessment, solutions), and the conferees expressed their observations and approved what is mentioned in the report, in preparation for presenting it to the attention of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

On the other hand, the National Intelligence Council praised the recent qualitative air strikes against the hideouts of ISIS terrorist gangs, praising the high coordination among the various security, intelligence and military sectors.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency