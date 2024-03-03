The Ministry of Foreign Affairs receives a copy of the credentials of the new Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Libya.

The Director of the Public Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Government of National Unity, 'Al-Taher Hussein,' received at the Ministry's headquarters in Tripoli a copy of the credentials of the new Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Libya, 'Dragan Todorovic.' According to the official page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, Hussein expressed his wishes to the Serbian ambassador for success in his new duties, assuring him of the Ministry's readiness to provide the necessary assistance to perform his work. Source: Libyan News Agency