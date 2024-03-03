The United Nations Development Program and the Italian government sign an agreement to support the High Electoral Commission.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) signed with the Italian government today, Sunday, in the presence of the Chairman of the Commission's Council, 'Imad Al-Sayeh,' an agreement to support the (PEOPLE) project, which the United Nations mission is supervising, with the aim of providing technical and advisory support to the High Elections Commission. According to the High Electoral Commission, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program in Libya, Christopher Laker, signed on behalf of the United Nations Development Program, while the Italian Ambassador, Janduca Alberini, signed on behalf of the Italian government. On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, the Chairman of the Commission, Imad Al-Sayeh, expressed his appreciation for the cooperation and support initiative provided by the Government of Italy and the United Nations Development Program, as part of the international efforts aimed at supporting the upcoming elections. The Commission explained that this agreement a ims to benefit from the support provided by the 'PEOPLE' project, which is a project supervised by the United Nations Development Programme, with regard to raising the level of the Commission's readiness and overcoming difficulties, especially for young people, people with disabilities, and marginalized groups, to support their participation in the electoral process. Source: Libyan News Agency