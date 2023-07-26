The JOC Discusses Plans For The 10th Of Muharram And The Arbaeen Visit

The Joint Operations Command held a meeting to discuss plans of the tenth of Muharram and the Arbaeen visit.

The Security Media Cell stated in a statement, that: “In conjunction with the approach of the tenth of Muharram, until the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein “PBUH”, Lieutenant General Qais al-Muhammadawi, Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, chaired a meeting to discuss the procedures for security and stability in the various sectors of responsibility, in the presence of a number of commanders and officers of intelligence agencies, and specialized departments and directorates.

Al-Muhammadawi stressed, according to the statement, a number of directives and recommendations that would enhance security on both sides of Karkh and Rusafa, distribute and spread units, command and control, and intensify intelligence efforts, stressing the need to implement the plan that was developed to provide a safe and appropriate atmosphere for all mourners on the tenth of Muharram, as well as the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein "Peace be upon him" and holding the roads and emphasizing the smoothness of service work in cooperation with the supporting and service agencies, stressing the need to review future plans.

He added: "Our military and security units, of all kinds, continue to provide a safe and appropriate atmosphere for all citizens in the various sectors of responsibility and to fulfill the tasks and duties assigned to them as required."/ End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency