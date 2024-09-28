General

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacks a target in Tel Aviv

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced today, Saturday, targeting a vital target in Tel Aviv by drone, in support of Palestine and Lebanon.

The resistance said in a statement that “in continuation of our approach to resisting the occupation, and in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women and the elderly, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked today, Saturday 9-28-2024, by drone, a vital target in Tel Aviv in our occupied territories.”

It added, “We confirm the continuation of operations to destroy the enemies’ strongholds at an increasing pace.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

Related Posts

The Iraqi Journalists Syndicate mourns the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

The Presidency of the Republic offers condolences on the martyrdom of the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah

The Presidency of the Republic offers condolences on the martyrdom of the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah

About lnw.admin

View all posts by lnw.admin →
General

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacks a target in Tel Aviv

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced today, Saturday, targeting a vital target in Tel Aviv by drone, in support of Palestine and Lebanon.

The resistance said in a statement that “in continuation of our approach to resisting the occupation, and in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women and the elderly, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked today, Saturday 9-28-2024, by drone, a vital target in Tel Aviv in our occupied territories.”

It added, “We confirm the continuation of operations to destroy the enemies’ strongholds at an increasing pace.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

Related Posts

Resistance targets Zionist enemy soldiers movement at Al-Sadh site

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacks a target in Tel Aviv

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacks a target in Tel Aviv

About lnw.admin

View all posts by lnw.admin →