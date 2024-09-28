The Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacks a target in Tel Aviv

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced today, Saturday, targeting a vital target in Tel Aviv by drone, in support of Palestine and Lebanon.

The resistance said in a statement that “in continuation of our approach to resisting the occupation, and in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women and the elderly, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked today, Saturday 9-28-2024, by drone, a vital target in Tel Aviv in our occupied territories.”

It added, “We confirm the continuation of operations to destroy the enemies’ strongholds at an increasing pace.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency