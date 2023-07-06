The Intelligence Agency arrests a woman who killed her husband with the help of a hired person in Baghdad

The Intelligence Agency arrested a woman who killed her husband with the help of a hired person in Baghdad.

A statement by the Agency stated: The Intelligence Agency's detachments mobilized their intelligence and technical efforts, after the incident of finding the body of a citizen inside a suitcase thrown in a landfill, and this incident had a great impact on the souls of citizens and human beings, and immediately a work team was formed and in less than 24 hours our detachments were able to arrest all the perpetrators who participated in this horrific crime, consisting of the victim’s wife and a hired person, and after confronting them with evidence, they explicitly confessed that they had killed the citizen in exchange for a sum of money, and the perpetrators were referred to the competent investigative authorities to receive their just punishment.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency