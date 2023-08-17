The government of national unity, notables and elders of Soug Al-Jummah and the four sub-districts agree to work together to end the repercussions of the past clashes, and to ensure that they are not repeated.

The Government of National Unity agreed with the notables and elders of Soug Al-Jummah and the four sub-districts on the necessity of concerted social and security efforts and work together to end the repercussions of past clashes, ensure that they are not repeated and prevent wars, regardless of their parties and causes.

This came during the meeting of the Prime Minister, "Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba," last night, the dignitaries and elders of Soug Al-Jummah and the four districts, after the recent painful events in the capital.

Al-Dabaiba said in a speech ((The return of fighting is unacceptable, just as the country cannot tolerate any irresponsible behavior, stressing the importance of cooperation with all security agencies to impose security and ensure its restoration.

For his part, the Speaker of the Council of Elders emphasized the sanctity of Libyan blood during the meeting, expressing the Council's appreciation for the Prime Minister's efforts and wisdom in dealing with the recent events, and for taking a package of measures that contributed to stopping the clashes.

The meeting was attended by the ministers of local government, housing and construction, the state for the affairs of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers, and the mayors of the municipalities of Ain Zara, Soug Al-Jummah, Sidi Al-Sayeh, Qasr Bin Ghashir and Al-Sabaia.

