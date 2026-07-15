Telnyx Launches Sovereign GPU Infrastructure in Dubai, Processing and Storing MENA Data In-Region

Inference infrastructure for real-time agents is now live in the UAE. Telnyx customers can run inference on owned GPUs inside the country, so enterprise data is stored and processed without ever leaving the region.

Austin, TX, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telnyx, the infrastructure platform for real-time agents, has launched GPU infrastructure in Dubai, bringing inference to the UAE on GPUs Telnyx owns and operates.

With this launch, enterprises can run inference workloads on Telnyx-owned GPUs in Dubai, with data stored and processed entirely in-region. The same platform that connects voice and AI globally now brings inference compute to the UAE, under one API and one contract.

Telnyx brings in-region inference to the Middle East

Middle East enterprises are under growing pressure to keep data in the region. In-region compute has been available from hyperscalers and sovereign cloud providers, but reaching it has meant stitching together separate vendors for connectivity, voice, and inference, each with its own contract, integration, and compliance surface. Telnyx changes that. Enterprises can run inference on GPUs Telnyx owns in Dubai, with data stored and processed entirely in-region, under a single contract and a single API. No stitching together separate vendors for compute, connectivity, and compliance, each with its own integration surface.

“Most inference providers rent their compute capacity. We own ours, from the network to the GPU, and that is what enables enterprises to run real-time inference in Dubai, in-region by design, not by configuration,” said David Casem, CEO of Telnyx. “Keeping data in-country is now non-negotiable. Our Dubai launch matches the ambition of UAE Vision 2031, giving businesses a way to build world-class AI on infrastructure that respects where their data lives and where it has to be processed.”

Leading open-source models, hosted in-region

The Dubai cluster is general-purpose AI infrastructure. While Telnyx is known for powering real-time voice agents, the same GPUs run any inference workload an enterprise needs. Customers can run frontier open-source models through an OpenAI-compatible API, targeting the me-central-1 region with a single endpoint change. Chatbots, document processing, retrieval-augmented generation, fraud detection, analytics, and voice agents all run on one platform, one network, and one contract, entirely in-region.

When speech-to-text (STT), inference, and text-to-speech (TTS) all run in the same Dubai facility, round-trip latency stays under 500 milliseconds, fast enough for a real conversation rather than a stilted, scripted exchange.

This launch is built for organizations across the UAE and wider GCC where in-region inference is not optional, including banking, financial services, healthcare, insurance, enterprise SaaS, and the contact centers running real-time customer operations at scale. For these teams, in-region processing is the difference between an inference project that clears compliance and one that dies in review. Telnyx operates against ISO 27701, SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and PCI standards, the certifications regulated buyers require before AI touches sensitive data.

Owned infrastructure for total control

Telnyx is not reselling networks. Since 2009, it has built a private global communications fabric on infrastructure it owns and operates end to end, from fiber to GPU. Headquartered in Austin with offices in San Francisco, Dublin, Amsterdam, Sydney, and Denver Telnyx is trusted by more than 14,000 companies, from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. The Dubai launch adds the United Arab Emirates to Telnyx’s growing map of in-region data and compute locations.

Availability

Inference in Dubai is available today through the Telnyx Chat Completions API, targeting the me-central-1 region. Data storage in the UAE is available to all Telnyx customers through the Mission Control Portal. Existing customers can request early access through their account team. New customers can sign up and start testing in the Mission Control Portal.

About Telnyx



Telnyx is the infrastructure platform for real-time agents that brings connectivity, voice, and inference compute together on one globally owned network. Trusted by more than 14,000 companies across 140+ countries, Telnyx delivers in-region inference, low-latency voice, and enterprise-grade communications through a single API and its award-winning Mission Control Portal.

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