TAYMOUR JUMBLATT: TO CEASE SETTLING POLITICAL SCORES AT NATION’S EXPENSE

Head of the Progressive Socialist Party, MP Taymour Jumblatt, warned today against the continued climate of obstruction prevailing in the country, and the blocked political horizon for dialogue, boycotting of legislative sessions, and creating obstacles, amidst the numerous crises resulting in political, presidential, financial and social repercussions. In a statement on the sidelines of his Saturday meetings at Al-Mukhtara Palace, Jumblatt stressed that "what is required is to stop the settling of political scores at the expense of the homeland, to curb the series of collapses, to initiate consensus on properly managing our internal crisis, and to discuss objective approaches to produce expected solutions, especially with regard to the presidency of the republic." The MP also renewed his call for "an end to the prolonged vacuum in the Military Council, especially the position of Chief of Staff, who alone has the right, according to the Defense Law, to assume the powers of the Army Commander in the event of a vacancy."

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon