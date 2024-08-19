Tamkeen supports wage increment of over 150 Bahraini employees at Midal Cables Company

Manama, Tamkeen has announced its support of the career development of over 150 Bahraini employees at Midal Cables Company. This support comes through the Wage Increment Program, which covers up to 20% of the salary increases for employees for two years.

Midal Cables is one of the leading Bahraini companies in the aluminum manufacturing industry, with 47 years of experience in producing rods, wires, and electrical cables for transmitting electricity worldwide. The company exports its products to more than 60 countries, including the United States and Europe.

Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Tamkeen Chief Executive, said “We commend Midal Cables for its strong focus on developing local talent within the company. This support will encourage local talents to strive for excellence and work diligently to advance the growing manufacturing sector in the Kingdom. The manufacturing sector contributed 13% to the GDP in 2023, making it the second largest contributor to the national economy after the financial services and in

surance sector.”

Khaled Abdul Latif, the Group Chief Executive of Midal Cables, added “We look forward to promoting our employees in the upcoming period by benefiting from Tamkeen’s career development support programs. This will lead to increased employee loyalty and productivity, which will positively impact the company’s revenues and output in the long term.”

Since 2017, Midal Cables Company has been committed to developing the skills of national talents and enhancing their growth opportunities by utilizing various Tamkeen support programs. This support has included various courses and training programs. The company aims to provide more new job opportunities for Bahrainis in the future.

This support comes in line with Tamkeen’s 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars; increasing economic participation through new employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to Bahraini workforce, and further develop

ing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and adoption of technology.

Source: Bahrain News Agency