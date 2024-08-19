Al-Sudani directs finding alternative areas for brick factories with environmental requirements

Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani directed to find alternative areas for old brick factories, with environmental requirements.

The Prime Minister’s media office stated in a statement: “Al-Sudani chaired a meeting today, Monday, to discuss the file of old brick factories and their impact on urban areas, in the presence of the Minister of Industry, the Deputy Director of the Prime Minister’s Office, and a number of advisors.

It added: “The meeting discussed the steps to transfer old brick factories from the city of Nahrawan, due to their presence near residential cities, their environmental impacts, and their use of old mechanisms that are not compatible with the development and urban renaissance witnessed by the country, in addition to their exploitation of children and women in work, and the lack of work permits for many of them, and the pollution they cause.”

In this regard, Al-Sudani directed the Ministry of Industry to conduct a geological survey to select alternative areas that meet the environme

ntal requirements and basic requirements for them, such as raw materials and a transportation road system, and are outside the new cities being established, and far from residential areas, and to emphasize to factory owners the use of modern environmentally friendly technology in alternative areas.

Al-Sudani also directed the Ministry of Industry to prepare a mechanism to be discussed at the next meeting of the Higher Committee for Coordination between the Governorates, regarding the provision of suitable alternative areas in all governorates for the construction of brick factories, according to the conditions that have been confirmed.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency