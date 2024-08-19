Minister of Interior: No cut roads until, and transporting visitors to and from Karbala continues

Minister of Interior Abdul Amir Al-Shammari summarized the position of the security plan for the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam Hussein, peace be upon him, for this Monday.

Al-Shammari said: “There are no cut of roads until today and the transportation of visitors to and from the holy Karbala continues.”

He explained that the saloon vehicles coming from Baghdad, Al-Musayyib Road, Karbala and Jarf al-Nasr Road were diverted towards Al-Hur area and only buses are allowed to reach Bab Al-Abbas, pole No. 10.

He stressed the focus on controlling the movement of pedestrians and preventing visitors from interfering with vehicles to prevent run-over accidents.

He pointed to the participation of Police College students in the plan to help control traffic to prevent run-over accidents.

Al-Shammari called on leaders and commanders to follow up and implement the security plan accurately to ensure the safety of visitors.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency