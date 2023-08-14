Takala meets the designated minister of Health.

The Head of the High Council of State, Mohamed Takala, met today with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity and Designated Minister of Health, Ramadan Abu-Janah.

The HCS stated on its Facebook page that the meeting discussed files and projects in the Ministry of Health and ways to overcome the difficulties it faces in a number of important health files. It also discussed the latest political developments in the country and the importance of continuing efforts to prepare for the election and achieve stability.

During the meeting, Abu-Janah congratulated Takala on his assumption of the presidency of the Council, looking forward to joint cooperation in the interest of the country.

Source: Libyan News Agency