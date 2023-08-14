(Takala) discusses with the Qatari ambassador the promotion of joint cooperation to serve the interests of the two peoples.

The President of the High Council of State, "Mohammed Takala", met today, Monday in Tripoli, the Qatari ambassador to Libya, "Khaled Al-Dosari", in the presence of the second deputy, "Omar Al-Obeidi".

The media office of the council stated that the meeting discussed strengthening joint cooperation to serve the interests of the two peoples, in addition to discussing the current political files in the country.

During the meeting, Takala also stressed the goal of the High Council of State in the current stage, seeking to achieve stability and hold the country's elections.

For his part, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar congratulated President Takala on his assumption of the presidency of the Council, stressing the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Source: Libyan News Agency