(Takala) and the Algerian ambassador exchange views on local and regional political developments.

Today, Monday, in Tripoli, the President of the High Council of State, "Mohamed Takala", received the Algerian Ambassador to Libya, "Suleiman Chenine", in the presence of the First Deputy, "Masoud Obeid".

The media office of the council stated that the meeting witnessed an exchange of views on political developments at the local and regional levels, and ways to enhance efforts aimed at holding parliamentary and presidential elections as soon as possible.

The Algerian ambassador also congratulated the head of the council "Takala" on his election as president of the High Council of State.

Source: Libyan News Agency

