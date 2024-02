Syrian women's football team lost to the Palestine team 1-0 in Thursday's match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia in the group B of the WAFF Women's Championship 2024 tournament in its eighth edition. Our team plays in the first round of the tournament in Group B, along with the teams of Iraq, Palestine and Nepal. The Group A included the teams of Saudi Arabia, Guam, Lebanon and Jordan. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency