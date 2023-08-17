Syria … The killing of the Emir of the Eastern Region of ISIS

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced today, Thursday, the killing of the "General Emir" of the eastern region of the "ISIS" organization, during a raid they carried out at his residence in the city of Raqqa.

The SDF's Media Center said in a statement that the "Anti-Terrorism Units (YAT)", with the participation of the International Coalition Forces, and the Anti-Terrorism Service in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (CTG), carried out a "tight and special security operation in the center of the city of Raqqa."

The Center added that the operation came "after careful and continuous monitoring of the target," and it was able, with the support and air control of the International Coalition Forces, to storm the building in which it is holed up.

He stated that the operation targeted the General "Emir" of the organization in the eastern region, called "Ibrahim al-Ali" and nicknamed "Abu Mujahid," indicating that he was killed during the operation, after he "started shooting" at the elements who responded in kind, which led to his death.

The Center indicated that a Kalashnikov rifle, seven stores and quantities of ammunition were confiscated, in addition to 4 smartphones, a computer and identification papers.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency