Syria, INTERSOS discuss ways to boost joint cooperation

Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, Louai al-Munajjid discussed with the Chief of mission of the INTERSOS Italian organization ways of boosting joint cooperation in the fields of vocational training and psychological support.

Al-Munajjid stressed the need to strengthen the partnership to include various sectors through technical meetings between the two sides, develop ways of cooperation, and identify target areas as needed.

The necessity of conducting joint tours to measure the impact of the implemented programs and submitting periodic reports on them, were affirmed by al-Munajjid.

He noted to the possibility of benefiting from the rural development centers affiliated with the Ministry.

Head of the mission pointed out to the need for expanding the base of partnership with the ministry, in a way that will benefit the target regions and segments.

INTERSOS, established in 1992, is a humanitarian organization on the front-line of emergencies, bringing assistance to victims of armed conflicts, natural disasters and extreme exclusion with particular attention to the protection of the most vulnerable people. It provides first aid, food, shelter, medical assistance and basic goods, and ensures that basic needs, as education, access to clean water and health assistance, are met.

