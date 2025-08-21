Impact of Candidate Disqualifications and Post-Withdrawal Challenges Highlighted in Baghdad Newspapers

Baghdad: Today’s newspapers in Baghdad focused on the implications of candidate disqualifications on the electoral process and political blocs, as well as the requirements of the post-international coalition withdrawal phase in Iraq.

According to National Iraqi News Agency, Al-Zawraa newspaper, published by the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, dedicated coverage to the impact of candidate disqualifications on political entities and electoral alliances. Election expert Duraid Tawfiq explained in an interview with the newspaper that the amended Sainte-Laguë system obliges political entities to form electoral lists twice the size of the seats allocated for each district. He stated that in Baghdad, for example, which has 69 seats, any political entity must prepare a list of 138 candidates. This creates significant organizational and technical challenges, requiring early preparations and massive financial and human investments.

Tawfiq pointed out that preparations had already begun in mid-2024, a full year ahead of the elections, stressing that preparing a candidate goes beyond organizational requirements, extending to political and media training, capacity-building, and logistical support. He added that these requirements impose heavy financial burdens on political entities, particularly with the fees imposed by the Independent High Electoral Commission to verify candidate eligibility, amounting to about 400,000 dinars per candidate. He noted that larger blocs are forced to nominate dozens, if not hundreds, of candidates, which multiplies the costs. The election expert further emphasized that the disqualifications, which affected all political entities without exception, posed an additional challenge that disrupted the electoral scene. They resulted in wasted organizational and financial efforts and forced many blocs to restructure their lists at a critical stage.

Al-Sabah newspaper, issued by the Iraqi Media Network, devoted its coverage to the requirements of the stage following the withdrawal of international coalition forces from Iraq, highlighting its political and security implications. The newspaper reported that political and security figures stress the need to strengthen military capabilities, develop weapons systems, and build strategic partnerships based on mutual respect, steps that would position Iraq as a key player in both regional and international security.

Member of Parliament Alaa Al-Haidari told Al-Sabah that the withdrawal of U.S. coalition forces represents an important national turning point that reinforces Iraq’s full sovereignty and proves the country’s ability to rely on its own capabilities to safeguard its security and stability. He added that the coming stage requires enhancing military capacity through armament and training, while also supporting the Popular Mobilization Forces as an official institution rooted in the sacrifices of Iraqis. Al-Haidari stressed that coordination among all security formations will deter any external threat and expand Iraq’s ability to consolidate its independence and sovereignty.

Meanwhile, MP Rafiq Al-Salhi noted that entrenching the principle of national sovereignty requires a clear timetable for the withdrawal of foreign forces, alongside continued support for military and security institutions through training and equipment. He emphasized that the next phase must focus on building balanced strategic partnerships founded on mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs, making Iraq a pivotal player in regional and international security equations.

Security expert Fadel Abu Ragheef pointed out that withdrawal does not mean the end of international cooperation, noting that the next stage will involve ongoing coordination in armament, training, technical development, and the exchange of expertise and advice when needed. He affirmed that Iraq today possesses specialized combat units that have experienced the toughest forms of warfare, from urban battles to guerrilla tactics, enabling them to confront security challenges with high efficiency.

In a different context, Al-Zaman newspaper shed light on the government’s efforts to boost production and protect local products as part of its broader drive to support national industry and enhance competitiveness. The paper reported that the government is moving toward vital cooperation to strengthen laboratory teams within the Central Organization for Standardization and Quality Control (COSQC), aiming to safeguard local production and improve quality standards under the slogan ‘Supporting National Industry.’

According to the newspaper, COSQC, in cooperation with several specialized companies, continues to implement an intensive training program designed to enhance the skills of technical staff working in its inspection centers, an initiative that reinforces its central role in ensuring quality and compliance with specifications. A government statement highlighted that the program includes advanced practical and theoretical training in chemical, physical, and biological testing, alongside specialized training in laboratory quality management according to international standards. It also focuses on accurate data documentation, equipment validation, result verification, as well as developing statistical analysis and technical assessment skills.

The statement emphasized that this cooperation represents a successful model of partnership between the public sector and specialized institutions, leveraging global expertise to build sustainable national capacities and exchange knowledge in a scientifically rigorous manner. The program involves the participation of engineers, technicians, and examiners from various COSQC laboratories.