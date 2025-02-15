Spanish Prime Minister Opposes Trump’s Plan to Displace Palestinians

Madrid: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed his country’s firm opposition to US President Donald Trump’s proposal to displace the Palestinians from Gaza. Speaking at a party conference in northern Spain, Sanchez emphasized that Spain would not permit the implementation of such a plan.

According to Libyan News Agency, Sanchez highlighted the importance of the international community’s role in ensuring that the displacement plan does not proceed. He reiterated Spain’s commitment to upholding international law in Gaza and globally. The Prime Minister criticized the proposal, labeling it as a fa§ade that fails to address the injustices and humanitarian crimes experienced by the people of Gaza in recent years.