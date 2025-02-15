Food Control Seizes Major Fraud Network in Tripoli

Tripoli: Inspectors from the Food and Drug Control Center, Souq al-Jumaa Unit in Tripoli, in collaboration with Brigade 444, the Investigation Office of the Deterrence Agency, and the Municipal Guard, have successfully dismantled a significant commercial fraud network.

According to Libyan News Agency, the network was found to be mixing a local product that fails to meet approved health specifications and passing it off as global brands “Mangaro” for weight loss and “Vita Care” for hair care. These products were packaged in imported empty bottles, containers, and boxes, falsely labeled as originating from the United Kingdom and Germany, despite being sourced from Turkey.

The agency revealed that the network was manually filling these counterfeit products at their company, “The Best Choice,” located in the Bab Bin Ghashir area. Additionally, the contents were stored under poor conditions in the Al-Shawk Road area in Salah al-Din, Tripoli, posing health risks to consumers.

Promotional efforts for these fake products were extensive, involving social media campaigns by content creators and promotional events in other cities to boost consumer demand, as reported by the center.

The center also highlighted that “The Best Choice” company engaged in further illegal activities to promote its products, including document forgery and impersonating the signature of the Director General of the Food and Drug Control Center. Authorities have arrested the company’s officials, confiscated all counterfeit goods, and closed the warehouse.