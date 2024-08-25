Shakhwan Abdullah offers condolences to the people of Kurdistan on the (36) anniversary of the Anfal operations

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Shakhwan Abdullah Ahmed recalled today, Sunday, with pain, the passing of (36) years since the infamous Anfal operations in Bahdinan as the final stage of those operations and genocide against the Kurds during the time of the former regime, which claimed the lives of more than 182 thousand innocent citizens.

Abdullah indicated in a statement that “we must immortalize the memory of the martyrs and bow in reverence to their pure souls, honor their families and relatives, and continue to provide them with a help and assistance and compensate those affected.”

He stressed the need to make more efforts to preserve the democratic experience in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, protect constitutional gains, ensure stability, and guarantee the rights of all components of the people.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency