PM probes with agricultural minister means to ensure delivery of subsidized fertilizers to farmers



Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli held a meeting on Sunday 25/8/2024 at the Headquarters of the Government in New Alamein city with Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk.

They discussed important files topped by the delivery of subsidized fertilizers to those who deserve them to overcome the challenges facing farmers.

The prime minister asserted that the government took measures to ensure that the subsidized fertilizers reach the farmers who deserve them to prevent manipulation.

Source: State Information Service Egypt