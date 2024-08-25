Egypt Industry: Petrojet manufactures key oil refinery part locally



The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources on Sunday announced that Petrojet, an affiliate of the ministry, has completed manufacturing of Vacuum distillation tower required for the new coking and diesel production complex at the Suez Oil Processing Company (SOPC) refinery.

Petrojet has completed the production of a 60-meter vacuum distillation tower and a 530-ton reactor, both are essential components for the project. These pieces of equipment are manufactured for the first time in Egypt at Petrojet Central Workshop.

According to the ministry’s statement on Sunday, this achievement is part of a broader effort to localise the production of components for oil refining projects and enhance the local content in Egypt’s petroleum sector.

Source: State Information Service Egypt