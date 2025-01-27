Seventeen Fuel Trucks Seized for Smuggling in Jufra

Jufra: The patrols of the Joint Force of the Jufra Organization Committee (Law Enforcement) have intercepted 17 trucks loaded with fuel intended for smuggling to various African countries. The trucks, which bore Libyan plates and were driven by foreign nationals, lacked legal documentation. Consequently, the drivers were arrested, and the trucks, along with their cargo, were returned to Zalla for further legal proceedings.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Joint Armed Force, along with other security agencies, conducted security patrols in the Haruj area, focusing on Sabah and Al-Naqah fields. These patrols also involved combing the desert paths around the area. The security campaign, spearheaded by Major General Jamal Al-Amami and led by the Jufra Organization Committee, is now in its fourth consecutive day within Zalla and its surroundings. The initiative aims to address violations and restore law and order by reinforcing the role of security services in protecting citizens and state institutions.