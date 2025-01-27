Serbian Delegation Shows Readiness to Engage in Libyan Development Projects

Tripoli: A high-level Serbian delegation has expressed its willingness to participate in and contribute to development projects in Libya. The announcement was made during a meeting between the GNU Minister of Transportation, Mohamed Al-Shahoubi, and the Serbian delegation led by the Serbian Ambassador to Libya.

According to Libyan News Agency, the discussions centered around the ‘Return to Life’ projects initiated by the Libyan government. These projects aim to develop infrastructure and boost both economic and social development in Libya. The Serbian delegation conveyed its intent to leverage its advanced experience to support these initiatives, emphasizing the importance of activating the Libyan-Serbian Joint Committee to bolster bilateral cooperation in various development domains.

The meeting aligns with the Libyan government’s broader strategy to enhance international partnerships and achieve sustainable development goals. The Serbian delegation included directors from Serbian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, as well as leaders of specialized companies. Libyan representatives included the head of the executive team for the President’s Initiatives and Strategic Projects, along with the undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry.