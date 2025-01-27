EU Ambassador Emphasizes Need for Unified Institutions in Libya

Benghazi: EU Ambassador to Libya, Nicola Orlando, emphasized the importance of achieving unified and legitimate institutions in Libya during a meeting with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. Orlando also highlighted the need for national elections to strengthen Libya’s governance.

According to Libyan News Agency, the discussions took place in Benghazi, where Orlando conveyed the EU’s commitment to supporting Libya through various programs. “We will explore opportunities for increased cooperation through EU programs, including with a view to improving the management of the southern borders,” Orlando mentioned in a tweet. He also expressed the EU’s full support for the newly appointed UN Representative, Hanna Tetteh, signaling a continued international effort to stabilize the region.