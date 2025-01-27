National Oil Corporation and EU Discuss Development of Libyan Oil Sector

Tripoli: The acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), Masoud Suleiman, held a meeting with the European Union Ambassador to Libya, Nicola Orlando, and his delegation in Tripoli. The discussions centered on enhancing joint cooperation between the Corporation and the European Union to develop the Libyan oil sector using approved plans and strategies.

According to Libyan News Agency, Eng. Masoud expressed the Corporation’s intention to initiate a general bidding round for exploration, encouraging European oil companies to invest in Libya alongside other international companies. He emphasized that Europe remains a crucial partner for Libya’s oil sector and that the Corporation aims to expand partnerships in various areas of oil and gas manufacturing and related industries.

Eng. Masoud also highlighted the Corporation’s focus on maintaining stability in the sector and increasing daily production rates to achieve specified targets in the coming years. On the other hand, EU

Ambassador Nicola Orlando commended the performance of Libyan professionals in the sector and their achievements. He reiterated the European Union’s full support for the stability of the Libyan oil sector and expressed a strong interest in enhancing cooperation with the NOC, particularly in alternative and renewable energy projects.