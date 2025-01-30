Security Services in Zallah Seize Weapons and Equipment Looted from Oil Fields

Zallah: Security services in the Zallah area have successfully seized a substantial cache of weapons, ammunition, and equipment that were reportedly looted from local oil fields. The operation was part of an ongoing campaign by the Joint Security Committee, which has entered its sixth consecutive day in the Zallah Municipality.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Joint Security Force’s efforts have resulted in the recovery of large quantities of machinery, equipment, supplies, and mobile workshops. These items were identified and inventoried by technicians from the oil fields. Additionally, several fuel trucks were confiscated in various locations within the Zallah area. Legal measures have been initiated, and the seized items have been referred to the competent authorities for further action.