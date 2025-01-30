Berndt Congratulates Masoud Suleiman on Libya’s Oil Production Milestone

Tunis: The Charg© d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Libya, Jeremy Berndt, praised the National Oil Corporation (NOC) for its pivotal role in reaching a significant milestone in oil production. During a meeting held in Tunis with Masoud Suleiman, the acting Chairman of the NOC, Berndt extended his congratulations on Libya’s achievement of producing 1.4 million barrels of oil per day. He emphasized the importance of the NOC’s independence and integrity in bolstering oil production to benefit the Libyan populace.

According to Libyan News Agency, the discussions in the meeting also focused on enhancing cooperation between the United States and Libya in the energy sector. This collaboration aims to foster prosperity for both nations, highlighting the strategic importance of the energy sector in bilateral relations.