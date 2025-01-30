Libya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Receives Credentials from New Burundian Ambassador

Tripoli: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Government of National Unity has officially received a copy of the credentials of Omar Nitezimbere, the new Ambassador of the Republic of Burundi to Libya. The credentials were received by Al-Taher Hussein, the Director of the General Protocol Department, during a formal meeting held on Thursday.

According to Libyan News Agency, Hussein extended a warm welcome to Ambassador Nitezimbere and expressed his best wishes for the ambassador’s success in his new role. Hussein emphasized the ministry’s commitment to facilitating the ambassador’s work in Libya and highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between Libya and Burundi. The ministry aims to support initiatives that serve the mutual interests of both nations.