Al-Mishri meets the German ambassador to Libya.

Head of the High Council of State, Khaled Al-Mishri, met today, Thursday, in the capital, Tripoli, with the German Ambassador to Libya, Michael Unmacht.

Al-Mashri stressed during the meeting the need for the success of the consensus path to reach the elections and achieve permanent stability for the country, according to the media office of the High Council of State.

During the meeting, they also discussed the file of illegal immigration, ways to reduce it, and keenness to secure the country's southern borders.

Source: Libyan News Agency