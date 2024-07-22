Sako receives the US Chargé d’Affaires in Iraq

Patriarch Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako received the US Chargé d’Affaires in Iraq David Burger and his accompanying delegation.

Sako said in a statement that the meeting discussed the importance of the Patriarch’s return to Baghdad thanks to the issuance of a Diwani order by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and his meeting with the Chaldean community in Michigan.

He explained that during the meeting, the situation of Christians in the Nineveh Plain was discussed.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency