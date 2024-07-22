Libyan Newswire

Sako receives the US Chargé d’Affaires in Iraq

Jul 22, 2024

Patriarch Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako received the US Chargé d’Affaires in Iraq David Burger and his accompanying delegation.

Sako said in a statement that the meeting discussed the importance of the Patriarch’s return to Baghdad thanks to the issuance of a Diwani order by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and his meeting with the Chaldean community in Michigan.

He explained that during the meeting, the situation of Christians in the Nineveh Plain was discussed.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

