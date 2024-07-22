Libyan Newswire

Irrigation min.: Egypt willing to share expertise with Nile Basin countries

Jul 22, 2024

Egyptian Irrigation Minister Hany Sweilam said Monday that Egypt is committed to maintaining brotherly relations and co-operation with the Nile Basin countries.

Cairo is willing to share its technical expertise and to support the building of potentials in all the Nile Basin states, Sweilam said in a speech on behalf of Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli during a ceremony organised by the Embassy of Rwanda in Cairo to mark the 30th anniversary of its Liberation Day.

The minister conveyed President Abdel Fattah El Sisi’s best-of-luck wishes to his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame on his re-election.

Egypt is committed to boosting cooperation with Rwanda to better serve interests of both peoples, Sweilam noted.

Source: State Information Service Egypt

