Russian army shoots down six drones over Belgorod and the Black Sea

Moscow, Russian air defense units shot down 6 Ukrainian drones on Saturday night over the Russian border region of Belgorod and over the Black Sea. 'Russian air defense units intercepted six drones bound for targets in Russia and the Black Sea overnight on Feb. 25, 'the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. The ministry said that two drones were shot down over Belgorod Oblast and four were intercepted over the Black Sea. On Saturday morning, the Russian Defense Forces announced that it shot down six Ukrainian drones. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency

