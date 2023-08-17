RAP’s summer camp’s first week concludes

The Commander of the Royal Academy of Police (RAP), Brigadier Fawaz Al Hassan, today attended the final ceremony of the first week of the academy’s summer camp 2023.

The camp is one of the initiatives of the National Plan to Promote the Spirit of Belonging to the Nation and Reinforce the Values of Nationalism. It will continue in August in cooperation with the Labour Fund (Tamkeen).

The camp aims to enhance citizenship, loyalty values of loyalty and tolerance. It also aims to occupy youth’s free time in valuable activities to protect them from crimes.

The summer camp featured a performance by the Police Band and a lecture on Bahrain’s traditions. It will continue with a series of lectures and workshops to enhance the participants' skills.

Source: Bahrain News Agency