Raiding the Headquarters of a Criminal Gang Involved in Migrant Smuggling and Human Trafficking North of Kufra City

Kufra: The Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency in the southeast, with the support of the Subul Al-Salam Battalion, raided the headquarters of a criminal organization that practices migrant smuggling and human trafficking north of Kufra city yesterday, Saturday.

According to Libyan News Agency, members of the criminal organization deliberately detained illegal immigrants, tortured them, and subjected them to cruel, humiliating, and inhumane treatment. The operation resulted in the release of seventy-six immigrants from forced detention, the extraction of twenty-eight bodies that were found buried in the vicinity of the detention center, and the arrest of three members of the criminal organization, a Libyan and two foreigners. The Public Prosecution directed that they be presented to the investigation authorities.