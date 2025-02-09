Ministry of Health and UN Office for Projects Explore Cooperation Plans

Tripoli: The Ministry of Health in the Government of National Unity conducted an extensive meeting with the United Nations Office for Projects to explore avenues for cooperation in the health sector. The session was led by the Undersecretary of the Ministry for Technical Affairs and the Diwan, with the participation of the representative from the Department of International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting reviewed the progress achieved over recent years by the United Nations Projects Mission. The discussions also included evaluations of plans, programs, and projects carried out in several Arab countries, such as Tunisia, Morocco, and Algeria.

The directors of departments, offices, and agencies affiliated with the ministry took part in the meeting, where they assessed the health sector’s priorities in collaboration with the International Cooperation Office. The discussions aimed at enhancing joint work mechanisms and bolstering efforts to develop the health system.