Al-Trabelsi Discusses Illegal Immigration Issues with Italian Ambassador

Tripoli: Acting Minister of Interior Imad Trabelsi discussed today with the Italian Ambassador to Libya, Gianluca Alberini, and his accompanying delegation, the prospects of joint security cooperation between Libya and Italy. The discussions focused primarily on the issue of illegal immigration and its repercussions on the two countries.

According to Libyan News Agency, the two sides explored ways to reduce the flow of illegal immigrants and support the efforts of the Libyan Ministry of Interior in combating this phenomenon. Trabelsi emphasized the importance of bolstering the capabilities of Libyan security services in tackling illegal immigration and highlighted the need for support in facilitating the voluntary deportation of immigrants to their countries of origin.

Trabelsi further explained that the ministry is working to expedite the pace of voluntary deportation operations and called for intensified international efforts to support these initiatives, aiming to ensure the success of the program.