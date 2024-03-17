RAHI: THE CASE OF THE PORT EXPLOSION WILL NOT BE FORGOTTENDeputy Senate speaker urges accelerating adoption of strategy for upgrading commercial maritime fleet

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Rahi pointed out that 'the root of our political crisis lies in violating the Constitution, which is sacred and untouchable worldwide' asking: 'How is it be possible to keep violating the Constitution without electing a president? And electing a president restores confidence in Lebanon and its institutions." Patriarch Rahi added, in his Sunday sermon in Bkerke: 'We stand united with the mothers of the August 4th explosion victims, demanding justice, and this cause will not be forgotten, nor will their demands fade away. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon Senate Deputy Speaker Phoebe Fawzy Sunday called for accelerating the implementation of a strategy for upgrading Egypt's commercial maritime fleet, with a view to opening up investments in several domains, creating thousands of job opportunities and securing foreign currency. The deputy speaker was addressing Sunday's session, which took place under Senate Speaker Abdel Wahab Abdel Razek, to debate a request by Senate member Adel el Lamey and 20 other lawmakers to review government's policies regarding renovating the Egyptian commercial maritime fleet and utilizing state's ports. President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, since assuming power, has been attaching great importance to the freight shipping and maritime transport due to their significance within the global economy, Fawzy said. She highlighted the ongoing renovation of Egyptian ports and equipping them with cutting-edge logistic services throughout the past decade, turning Egypt into a hub for key maritime ports in the region. Source: State Information S ervice Egypt