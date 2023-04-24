Quadruple Ministerial Intelligence Meeting In Moscow On Syria / More

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced that preparations have been made for a meeting between the defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iran, tomorrow, Tuesday, in the Russian capital, Moscow.

Akar said in a press statement today, Monday: The tripartite meeting that took place last December 28 between the defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of Turkey, Russia and the Syrian regime resulted in an emphasis on continuing the meetings.

He added that the efforts exerted after that meeting resulted in an agreement regarding Iran's accession to these meetings.

He also said: We have planned to hold a quadripartite meeting in the Russian capital, Moscow, and our goal is to solve outstanding problems through dialogue and establish peace and stability in the region as soon as possible.

Akar pointed out that the meetings are taking place in light of mutual respect between the parties, noting that some positive developments are expected to occur after that meeting.

He stressed that Turkey is doing and will continue to do everything possible for peace in the region, reaffirming that Turkey will continue to pursue the PKK militants resolutely.

Regarding the Syrian refugees residing in Turkey, Akar said: "We do not want a new wave of asylum, and we aim to provide appropriate conditions for the return of Syrians to their homes in a safe and dignified manner, and we cannot take any decision that would put them in trouble."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency