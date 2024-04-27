MIKATI MEETS WITH EGYPTIAN AMBASSADOR, STATE SECURITY DIRECTOR GENERAL, DISCUSSES POWER SUPPLY STATUS WITH ENERGY MINISTER

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp


Prime Minister Najib Mikati conferred Saturday with Caretaker Energy and Water Minister Walid Fayyad over the affairs of his ministry and the power supply conditions in the country.

Mikati also received today Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, with talks touching on bilateral relations between the two countries and the efforts made by Egypt to stop the Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

The Prime Minister thanked the Egyptian Ambassador for the role he is playing within the ‘Five-Year Committee’ in contributing to resolving the presidential vacuum in Lebanon.

Among the Prime Minister’s interlocutors for today was State Security Director General, Major General Antoine Saliba, who briefed him on the security situation in the country and the latest security developments.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

press releases

Copyright © 2024. Libya Newswire. All Rights Reserved.