MIKATI MEETS WITH EGYPTIAN AMBASSADOR, STATE SECURITY DIRECTOR GENERAL, DISCUSSES POWER SUPPLY STATUS WITH ENERGY MINISTER



Prime Minister Najib Mikati conferred Saturday with Caretaker Energy and Water Minister Walid Fayyad over the affairs of his ministry and the power supply conditions in the country.

Mikati also received today Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, with talks touching on bilateral relations between the two countries and the efforts made by Egypt to stop the Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

The Prime Minister thanked the Egyptian Ambassador for the role he is playing within the ‘Five-Year Committee’ in contributing to resolving the presidential vacuum in Lebanon.

Among the Prime Minister’s interlocutors for today was State Security Director General, Major General Antoine Saliba, who briefed him on the security situation in the country and the latest security developments.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon