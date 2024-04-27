SADEK: DECISION ON WAR and PEACE IN LEBANON NEITHER INTERNAL NOR WITH HEZBOLLAH, BUT RATHER IN IRAN’S HANDS



MP Waddah Sadek indicated today that ‘there is serious international fear of war in Lebanon due to the foggy atmosphere prevailing on the southern front,’ warning that ‘the greatest fear remains that the scorched-earth policy adopted by Israel in Gaza will transfer to Lebanon.’

Speaking in an interview with “Voice of All Lebanon 93.3″ Radio Channel this morning, Sadek stressed that ‘the decision of war and peace in Lebanon is neither internal nor with Hezbollah, but rather in the hands of Iran, which raises or lowers the pace of war.”

Asked about his visit to Washington along with the Lebanese delegation, he revealed the Americans’ position ‘in support of a diplomatic solution while the possibility of matters deteriorating remains standing since the demands of the two parties, namely Hezbollah and Israel, are still far apart.’

Sadek considered that ‘Washington has an essential role in preventing a total war in the region,” adding however that “its priority is to preserve the safety of Israel.”

“The opposi

tion delegation did not go to the United States to incite against any Lebanese faction, but rather to convey the other opinion in Lebanon that refuses to plunge the country into war,” explained Sadek.

In regards to the presidential file, he considered that ‘House Speaker Nabih Berri wants to compromise and go towards the third option to end the vacuum but is unable to stand against the decision of the party that clings to the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Franjieh.’

He described the National Moderation Bloc’s presidential initiative as “good,” noting that the two remaining obstacles are related to calling for the consultation sessions and who will chair these sessions.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon