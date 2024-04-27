PSP LEADERSHIP COUNCIL: FOR IMPLEMENTING UN RESOLUTION #1701, REACHING BROADEST CONSENSUS OVER SYRIAN DISPLACEMENT DOSSIER



Progressive Socialist Party Chief, MP Taymour Jumblatt, chaired today a meeting of the party’s leadership council at Al-Mukhtara Palace, during which various local and regional developments were discussed.

With the approach of Labor Day occasion that coincides this year with PSP’s founding diamond jubilee, Jumblatt congratulated all partisans and laborers, pledging to continue the struggle in the spirit of ongoing progress and advancement while safeguarding historical constants and building on everything that has been achieved thus far along the party’s march of sacrifices and fallen martyrs, aiming towards a free citizen and a happy people.

Touching on the Syrian displacement file and its repercussions, the council members discussed the paper presented by the party in this context and the efforts it is undertaking with the ‘Democratic Gathering’ parliamentary bloc members to present it to various political forces, with the aim of ‘coming out with the broadest consensus on this file and proposing practical

measures and thoughtful solutions instead of drowning in incitement and spreading discord…’

The party’s leadership council also highlighted ‘the necessity of conducting an accurate census of the numbers of displaced Syrians, especially births,’ adding that ‘the Lebanese government has to communicate with the Syrian government, the international community, and donors in order to achieve progress aimed at returning the displaced to safe areas in their country, providing them with incentives, and considering establishing safe areas or camps inside Syria, in parallel with supporting the army and security forces, strengthening local infrastructure, and controlling the borders.’

The party’s council also reaffirmed the position of the ‘Democratic Gathering’ bloc in the last legislative session regarding their proposal for a technical postponement of the municipal elections instead of an extension, out of respect for constitutional deadlines. ‘The Democratic Gathering’s proposal set a time period not to exceed th

e end of upcoming September, until the security situation in the south becomes clearer, and the concerned forces reach understandings regarding the municipal council of the capital, Beirut,’ the council members reiterated.

They also underlined ‘the importance of completing the presidential elections and joining all efforts working in this direction, especially since the party’s position was expressed by its Chief Walid Jumblatt since August 2022 regarding the need for dialogue to achieve this entitlement.’

The PSP leadership council also warned against any attempt to drag Lebanon into a large-scale war in southern Lebanon in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression and continued Israeli threats, stressing ‘the importance of reaching a ceasefire as soon as possible, returning to the 1949 armistice agreement, implementing Resolution 1701, and empowering the army and security forces to keep up with the current stage.’

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon