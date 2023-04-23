Palestinian detainee Khader Adnan remains on hunger strike for 78 days

Palestinian detainee Khader Adnan, 44, remains on hunger strike today for the 78th day in a row in protest of his unfair detention by the Israeli occupation authorities.

The Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS) warned in a statement that Adnan could die anytime time as a result of his hunger strike, noting that he's being held in the Ramla Prison Clinic and is facing a very serious health condition.

The PPS added that Adnan has reached a very dangerous stage, and that he's facing a risk of death, especially since the Israeli authorities refuse to deal with his demands. Adnan also refuses to take his medications or undergo medical examinations.

Adnan was arrested by an Israeli army force that raided his home in the town of Arraba, near Jenin, on February 5, and has been on hunger strike from the first moment of his arrest. His home was thoroughly searched and vandalized by the attacking soldiers during his arrest.

A former prisoner in Israeli jails, Adnan has been arrested 12 times by the Israeli occupation authorities over the past 20 years, and has spent a total of 8 years behind bars.

Adnan went on hunger strike four times during detention. His 67-day hunger strike in 2012 inspired a wave of Palestinian prisoners held under administrative detention to join him.

Source: Palestine News & Information Agency