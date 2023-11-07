Public Security Chief receives Pakistani Coast Guard official

Manama, Chief of Public Security, Lieutenant-General Tariq Al Hassan, received Brigadier Ghulam Abbas, Director General of the Pakistani Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Commander Brigadier Mohammed Al Ghatam attended.

The Public Security Chief hailed the ties between the two friendly countries. He highlighted the importance of reinforcing communication and exchange of expertise in promoting security cooperation, especially in maritime security.

The meeting reviewed topics of common interests, including training and building capabilities.

