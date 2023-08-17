Public administration is a means to lead institutions, Arnous says

In the presence of the Prime Minister, Eng. Hussein Arnous, the Ministry of Administrative Development inaugurated on Thursday the dialogue training program for senior management leadership, with the participation of 42 deputy ministers.

In a speech during the inauguration ceremony, Arnous stressed that human capital constitutes the essence of state institutions and a developmental and dynamic capital. States and institutions no longer compete with material and financial resources only, but with the creativity of human capital and manpower energies that have become more present in the balances of strength and weakness.

Arnous noted that the training program today affirms the insistence on continuing construction, continuing learning along with the consistent need for expertise, eligibility and knowledge, as it is a clear expression that the quantity must be accompanied by quality.

The Prime Minister pointed out that public administration is not an end in itself, but rather means to lead institutions, and to provide products and services to citizens with the best possible performance indicators.

In turn, Minister of Administrative Development, Salam Safaf, noted that the program aims to exchange information and experiences through dialogue on setting sectoral policies and their operational programs, responding to challenges and addressing the problems that the government apparatus suffers from, thus it becomes more effective and productive in exercising its multiple functions in all sectors.

Safaf underlined that the best way to positively influence organizations is to focus on developing leadership, attracting and elevating skilled people as leaders and developing them constantly.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency