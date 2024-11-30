President of the Republic Emphasizes National Unity at Monument Inauguration.



Baghdad: President of the Republic Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid confirmed today that the martyrs live in the conscience of the nation with its various components, noting that the lesson that history preserves for the heroes is the great insistence of the people for democracy and preventing the return to monopolization of power.

According to National Iraqi News Agency, a statement by the Presidency of the Republic stated that President Rashid inaugurated the monument dedicated to the martyr Talib Al-Suhail. The inauguration took place in the city of Kadhimiya, where the President delivered a speech highlighting the significance of the monument as an expression of the people’s appreciation and pride in the sacrificing martyrs.

The President emphasized that the establishment of the monument reflects the people’s determination to uphold democracy and resist any attempts to revert to tyranny and dictatorship. These systems, he noted, have historically brought calamities upon the people and the country. The President

‘s message stressed the importance of remembering the lessons of history and honoring those who have sacrificed for the nation.

The opening ceremony was attended by several prominent figures, including Speaker of Parliament Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, head of the National Wisdom Movement Ammar Al-Hakim, former Prime Minister Iyad Allawi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning Muhammad Tamim, Mr. Hussein Muhammad Hadi Al-Sadr, and the family of the martyr Talib Al-Suhail. Numerous officials and social figures also participated in the event, underscoring the national significance of the occasion.