National Security Advisor Confirms: The Syrian Battle is Far from the Iraqi Borders.



Baghdad: National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji confirmed that the armed forces have taken all precautionary measures to secure the borders, emphasizing that the Syrian battle is far from the Iraqi borders. He noted that the government and security services are taking all necessary measures for the return of all Iraqis.

According to National Iraqi News Agency, Al-Araji made these remarks during a dialogue session at the “Together for Peace” Forum. He stated, “The conditions in Iraq have changed from what they were before when ISIS gangs usurped many areas, but today there is no incubator in Iraq, and the politician who has a sectarian discourse is not accepted.” He emphasized that the security forces have implemented all necessary security measures and procedures, and what is occurring in Syria does not pose a threat to the Iraqi borders.

Al-Araji reassured the public by stating, “Our forces have taken all precautionary measures to monitor and secure the borders, and the battle is far from the Iraqi borde

rs. We hope that the Syrian government will regain control of all its territories.”

He further stressed that the Chancellery is open to receiving any complaint or lawsuit against politicians who promote sectarian and divisive discourse, with a commitment to taking legal action against them. Highlighting Iraq’s cultural diversity, Al-Araji remarked that such diversity strengthens the nation. He also pointed out the government’s directive to track down kidnapped women and ensure their safe return to Iraq, affirming that the government and security services will take all necessary actions to achieve this.